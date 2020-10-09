SOUTH WAVERLY — Following the passing of longtime councilman Leo Bentley, South Waverly Borough is accepting letters of interest to fill his seat.

The borough will be accepting letters until 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16.

Interested individuals should send letters via email to swb@southwaverlyborough.org; drop them off to South Waverly Borough Manager Valorie Huckabee or mail to 2523 Pennsylvania Ave., Sayre, Pa. 18840.

Interviews will be held on Monday, Oct. 19 during the afternoon.

Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Managing Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.

Load comments