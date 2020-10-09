SOUTH WAVERLY — Following the passing of longtime councilman Leo Bentley, South Waverly Borough is accepting letters of interest to fill his seat.
The borough will be accepting letters until 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16.
Interested individuals should send letters via email to swb@southwaverlyborough.org; drop them off to South Waverly Borough Manager Valorie Huckabee or mail to 2523 Pennsylvania Ave., Sayre, Pa. 18840.
Interviews will be held on Monday, Oct. 19 during the afternoon.
