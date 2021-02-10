SAYRE — Guthrie officials believe achieving herd immunity in the battle against COVID-19 in the Twin Tiers will take several months unless the amount of vaccine being given to the healthcare group increases drastically.
“That is a difficult question,” Dr. Michael Scalzone, who is Guthrie’s Executive Vice President and Chief Quality Officer, said on how long herd immunity will take.
“About five percent of the county population has been vaccinated and a similar rate has had documented infections,” he continued. “We know there are probably four times as many infections we don’t detect, as those individuals are asymptomatic. That equates to 25 percent. It will certainly be a few months to reach the herd immunity levels unless vaccine supply changes more quickly.”
Scalzone said that Guthrie has received anywhere between 100 and 2,500 doses of the COVID vaccine depending on the week.
“We received substantially more earlier in the distribution process as they were targeted for our healthcare workers. We cannot predict this, and the volume is changing as the states re-direct to other distribution sites for the public — mass vaccination clinics, public health departments and pharmacies,” Scalzone said.
While some hospitals and areas of the country are having problems with wasting doses of the vaccine, that is not the case with Guthrie, according to Scalzone.
“We have been able to use absolutely all of our doses, and have not wasted any,” he said.
Just like he said weeks ago, Scalzone noted that Guthrie has not seen any serious side effects to the vaccine.
“We have not seen any serious side effects in over 15,000 doses administered. Most of the side effects have been mild, such as arm soreness, body aches and fatigue,” Scalzone said.
Scalzone and the Guthrie administration understand that some residents are skeptical when it comes to the vaccine and they are working to get the word out on how safe it is.
“We have used our social media sites, media interviews, our webpage and eGuthrie tools to educate the public. We have used internal marketing tools including videos, testimonials and targeted information to specific audiences (pregnant women) to ensure accurate information is available,” Scalzone said.
There could be an influx of doses coming to hospitals across the country if the Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine is approved by the FDA. Scalzone believes that the new one-shot vaccine, despite reportedly not being as effective as the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, will be a welcome addition to the vaccine rotation.
“This is very important. There are different ways to define ‘effectiveness.’ In a vaccine research study, ‘effectiveness’ is defined as having no symptomatic disease. Clinically, we are most focused on preventing serious illness and hospitalization. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is highly effective at preventing serious disease,” Scalzone said.
