HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Wednesday that another Bradford County resident had passed away due to complications from COVID-19.
Bradford County, which also reported two deaths last week, has now lost six residents to the coronavirus, according to the Department of Health.
The county continued to see a big spike in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the state reported 11 new confirmed cases.
Bradford County has seen an increase of 136 cases since Sept. 20. There are also currently 28 “probable” cases of the virus listed on the Department of Health’s website.
Since March, Bradford County has seen 246 individuals contract the virus.
The Sayre ZIP code (18840) has reported the most COVID cases in the county with 60. Athens has seen 15 confirmed cases, while Gillett is up to 19, Columbia Cross Roads has 16 cases and Ulster is at 13.
Other towns in Bradford County with confirmed cases include:
- Milan — 5
- Rome — 6
- Towanda — 24
- Troy — 31
- Canton — 30
- Wyalusing — 7
The Department of Health redacts the number of cases in ZIP Codes reporting less than five cases, and does not report recoveries.
