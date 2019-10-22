SPENCER — The Spencer Village Board is interviewing candidates for the position of Code Enforcement Officer, following intense complaints about the job performance of the previous Code Enforcement Officer Mike Katchmir.
As of the latest board meeting on Monday, October 7, Katchmir had not yet resigned, but Mayor Ken Sutfin had talked with him and expected his resignation soon. Erika Brown and Carol VanDeMark, the two chief critics, were present to hear this update and expressed satisfaction that the board was acting on their concerns.
The board also heard a report on the work of the last Land Use Commission meeting. Attorney Irene Graven had attended along with Elaine Jardine, Director of the Tioga County Planning Board.
Jardine had brought maps, and the chief topic of discussion was what kind of zoning does Spencer Village want and how many zones should there be — two, three or four? Participants at the meeting analyzed the kinds of development the village currently has and where these are located.
Jardine agreed to return to the next Land Use Commission meeting on Oct. 28 and bring map overlays so that proposed zones can be clearly seen relative to current development. Jardine also has the new flood plain maps which shows usable land in the village and the types of land available for development.
Graven said that at the next meeting they will discuss the potential for four zones — commercial or mixed use, residential, industrial and agricultural. The Village Comprehensive Plan emphasizes agriculture, so that needs to be one of the zones.
Trustee Gil Knapp said that they need to carefully define what each zone means. “We need definitions all can agree on. That’s important,” he emphasized.
The board anticipates that introducing a discussion about zoning is likely to be controversial and wants to be as open as possible during the process. They believe it is important to have several public meetings where information can be shared and the public has the opportunity to ask questions and provide their feedback and perspective.
In other business, Police Chief Michael Monteiro told the board that there will be another Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., directly in front of the Spencer Fire Station on Main Street, across from the pond. Monteiro said he will mark off a designated lane with cones so that cars can drive up, hand off their unneeded drugs, and not have to exit the car.
He told the board that the last take back day netted 100 pounds and he was very pleased to see all of those properly disposed of. Unwanted drugs kept in the house can become street drugs, if not discarded safely as soon as they are no longer needed.
Work on rehabilitation of the Nichols Park grandstand will begin in October and finish in the spring. The official night for trick or treating in the village of Spencer will be on Halloween, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. The next meeting of the Village Board will be on Monday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.