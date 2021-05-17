LITCHFIELD — Litchfield Township voters will have a chance to pick a new supervisor this year as two Republicans and one Democrat are on the ballot on Tuesday.
There are two Republicans running for one spot on the general election ballot. Andrew Tiffany and Kevin Merrill will square off on Tuesday as they look to advance to the general.
The winner will face Democrat William Zurn, who is the only one running on that side of the ticket during the primary.
The two candidates responded to a questionnaire sent out by the Morning Times. Here are their results in full:
Please share with us some background about yourself
Tiffany: My name is Andrew Tiffany. I grew up in Litchfield Township, attended college at Mansfield University and then joined the Army National Guard. I was deployed on two combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. After becoming a military veteran, I returned back to Litchfield to work and raise my family. My wife, Megan and I started two businesses — Vawter Veterinary Service and Tiffany Farms. We have two boys, Wyatt and Warren.
Merrill: I was born and raised in Litchfield Township and have lived In the Township all but 10 years of my life. I bought my first home in Litchfield in 1996 and built a new home 4 years ago, also in Litchfield, where I am raising my family. I worked with my father, at his diesel garage, for approximately 25 years where we worked on heavy equipment, trucks and tractors and occasionally Litchfield Township’s own equipment and/or vehicles. I started working for D&W Diesel in 2015 as a diesel technician and currently work as a compressor technician.
What are your reasons for seeking office?
Tiffany: I am seeking election for Litchfield Township Supervisor to help ensure the township continues to be a great place to live, work and raise a family. I feel it is time to step up and serve again — to serve the residents of our community by implementing plans specific to their concerns.
Merrill: I am running for Supervisor because I believe it’s time for a change and a new face. We need to protect Township resources and protect taxpayer dollars.
What do you believe the role of Township Supervisor should be?
Tiffany: The role of Township Supervisor should be to implement the will of the residents. The planning commission has just performed a survey of the community and I feel this is a good opportunity to ensure the supervisors prioritize the concerns of the residents.
Merrill: A Supervisor needs to govern with transparency and make financially sound decisions. We need to preserve the system of checks and balances and become accountable to the taxpayers.
What are the biggest issues facing the Township at this time?
Tiffany: The biggest issue facing the township is infrastructure — specifically roads and communication. We need to implement a new standard operating procedure for changing how roads are built. Also we are severely lacking modern communication infrastructure. Most people rely on cell phones or outdated landlines — both of which are a huge source of frustration to residents on a daily basis. The bottom line is we need to find better alternatives to the communication methods currently being offered.
Merrill: I believe the condition of our roads have always been complex and complicated. They are dirt and gravel roads affected mostly by weather. While our road crew is doing the best they can, the roads need to be addressed in a smart and fiscally responsible manner which is satisfactory to all taxpayers.
Is there anything you would like to say to voters prior to the election?
Tiffany: Based on my experience as a military veteran, business owner, husband and father, I see this as an opportunity to use my experience to help the township be a great place to live. This is an opportunity for the voters to make their voices heard. I am looking forward to seeing everyone at the polls on Tuesday! Please come out and vote for me.
Merrill: I am a consistent, hard-working and highly motivated person. I am dependable, willing to listen, willing to compromise and promise to govern for the taxpayer.
