ATHENS — It’s a special week for the Athens Wildcats as the school district will celebrate Homecoming, while also raising money for a good cause.
The festivities will start on Thursday with the Homecoming parade at 6 p.m. The route will go up Main Street and end on Frederick Street in Athens.
Following the parade, the first annual Wildcat Rally in the Valley will take place at Alumni Stadium.
The Wildcats will then take on Canton in the Gold Out Game at Alumni Stadium on Friday night. The game will be raising money for two local families who have children battling cancer.
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and both school districts decided to raise money while also battling each other on the field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.