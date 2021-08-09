SAYRE – The Winding River Players will perform in Sayre’s Howard Elmer Park on Wednesday, Aug. 11, part of the William S. Pierce Sayre Summer Concert Series. The concert is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

The Winding River Players are celebrated as the oldest nonprofit, community theatre group in Bradford County, having been founded in 1980. According to a release distributed by the borough, “the organization’s mission is to bring quality semi-professional theatre to Northeast Pennsylvania and Southern New York and [to promote] the value of the performing arts.”

Members of the band slated to perform on Wednesday include Rosannette Abrams, Ally Agnellino, Karen Ballard, Alivia Bentley, Loren Bellows, Kylee Thetga, Andrew Van Allen, Karlie Vaughn, and Emma Thompson. According to the release, the concert will feature “a variety of hits from the 60’s and 70’s,” such as numbers by “Aretha Franklin, Elvis Pressley, Billy Joel, and ABBA.”

For more information on the concert series, visit the borough’s website at www.sayreborough.org or find updates on the borough’s Facebook page.

