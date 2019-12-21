TOWANDA — During their last meeting before the new year Thursday, Bradford County Commissioners approved the signing of a natural gas lease for 78 acres in Leroy Township — what county residents know as Sunfish Pond.
The camping and recreational county park was previously leased out to EOG Resources — but that lease ran out, said commissioners. The new lease was signed with Chief Oil and Gas.
“It’s a subsurface lease, and it’s for $1,500-per-acre,” Commissioner Doug McLinko said. “Under the previous lease with EOG — when the market was higher — we got $2,500-per-acre. So when you think about it, it comes out to a total of $4,000-per-acre between these two leases.”
A subsurface lease means that no drilling activity can occur on the parcel itself, and that natural gas can only be extracted from beneath the property from a well located off the parcel.
The commissioners also reiterated their support for natural gas as an industry even as they continue to side with landowners in the fight against post-production costs.
“All told across the other county properties that we’ve leased out to gas companies, we’ve attained over $1 million in royalties,” McLinko said. “We’ve been able to use that to buy the new voting machines that we were required to purchase by the state.”
The voting machine purchase was a largely-unfunded mandate handed down from the state last year. The 185 devices cost over $1.1 million, but state assistance added up to less than $100,000.
