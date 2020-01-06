APALACHIN — Emergency dispatch radio activity lit up around 5 p.m. Friday with calls for mutual aid as a fire quickly ripped through the Taylor Garbage recycling facility on Route 434 in Apalachin.
An estimate from the South Side Fire Company as of Sunday afternoon indicated that over 1.3 million gallons of water were used to help extinguish the fire, which was still burning as of press time Sunday.
Because there are no fire hydrants at the facility, water shuttles were used to transport water to the scene.
Tioga County Firewire reported Friday night that parts of the structure had collapsed and a collapse zone was created around the area.
Assisting the Apalachin Fire Department at the scene over the past 48 hours were first responders from both the town and city of Binghamton, Campville, Candor, Chenango, Five Mile Point, East Maine, Elmira, Endwell, Halsey Valley, Kirkwood, Little Meadows, Maine, Newark Valley, Nichols, Owego, Port Crane, Sanataria Springs, Spencer Tioga Center, Union, Union Center, Vestal, West Corners and the Waverly-Barton Fire Department.
Additionally, fire investigation teams and fire coordinators from Broome and Tioga counties were on hand, along with Hazardous Materials Crews, as well as the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control.
NYS Police and Department of Environmental Conservation were also on site.
Some departments responded with the initial call for service while others provided firefighters and coordinated water supply.
As of press time, the cause of the fire at the 30,000 square foot facility was unknown. No injuries were reported in the incident.
