Dawn C. Johnson and Randall G. Johnson to Willow Street LLC of Sayre for property in Athens Borough Third Ward for $118,000.
Walter E. Newton III Executor and Doris Jane Newton Estate to H. Timothy Newton of Wyalusing for property in Asylum Township for $1.
William R. Harris Trustee and Jane B. Ridgeway Trust to Philip J. Ridgeway, William R. Harris and Rita Morgan of Athens for property in Athens Township for $1.
Philip R. Ridgeway, William R. Harris and Rita Morgan to Philip J. Ridgeway and Camp Little Seed of Athens for property in Athens Township for $70,000.
Thomas J. Taylor to Douglas Cody Taylor of Laceyville for property in Tuscarora Township for $1.
Earl R. Hunsinger Executor and Nancy M. Eberlin Estate to Earl R. Hungsinger and James A. Hungsinger of Mount Gilead, North Carolina, for property in Sayre Borough Third Ward for $10.
First Citizens Community Bank to Bradly Chaffee of Athens for property in Sayre Borough Fifth Ward for $18,000.
Rexford C. Russell to Rexford C. Russell and Janet L. Russell of Rome for property in Orwell Township for $1.
Jean M. Strock to Robert M. Reeves of Athens for property in Ulster Township for $1.
Brian Horton and Cali Horton to Sean R. Anthony of Athens for property in Athens Borough Second Ward for $121,370.
OC Estates LLC to Metallica R. Thetga of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $145,000.
Linda L. Janowksy to Hanlon Hill Cemetery Association and East Hill Meeting and Burying Ground Society (AKA) of Gillett for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Michael A. Cantellops and Melissa Marie Cantellops to Michael A. Cantellops and Melissa Marie Cantellops of Towanda for property in Towanda Township for $1.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to MSK Industries LLC of Rome for property in Rome Borough for $900,000.
Luke J. Kelly III to Leonard J. Pinchok Sr. and Mark W. Pinchok of Norristown, Pennsylvania, for property in Tuscarora Township for $38,000.
John H. Reilley III and Claire A. Reilley to John H. Reilley III Trustee, Claire A. Reilley Trustee, John H. Reilley III Revocable Living Trust, Claire A. Reilley Revocable Living Trust of Broomall, Pennsylvania, for property in Leroy Township for $1.
Thomas V. Calaman and Joy G. Calaman to Chris Hendershot of Saint George, Utah, for property in Wysox Township for $170,000.
Joseph S. Neville and Marie E. Neville to Sandra M. McCracken and David A. McCracken of Gillett for property in Wells Township for $30,000.
Evan Fisher Trustee, Natural Lands Conservancy Trust and Evan Fisher to Ariel Dean and Craig M. Benedict of Troy for property in Granville Township for $59,000.
Kevin C. Horn and Gina M. Horn to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.