Brian E. Denlinger and Amaryah R. Denlinger to Amaryah R. Denlinger of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $1.
Travis J. Kimball Estate and Laura L. Kimball Administrator to Laura L. Kimball of Sayre for property in South Waverly Borough for $0.
Lucille Pennay to Debra W. Shipp of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $1.
JDS Group Holdings to Rizza Magno of Athens for property in Athens Borough Fourth Ward for $154,500.
Cynthia A. Durland, Cynthia A. Henning (NBM) and Charles A. Henning to Cynthia A. Henning and Charles A. Henning of Mehoopany for property in Wyalusing Township for $1.
Endless Mountains Land Management Inc. to Michael T. Pruyne and Bruce L. Fowler of Towanda for property in Towanda Township for $130,000.
Ashwani K. Nagpal and Aradhna Behl to Ginger Bras Horvath of Sugar Run for property in Wilmot Township for $220,000.
Renee D. Stewart to Nicholas R. Preston of Stevenville for property Stevens Township for $200,000.
Citizens & Northern Bank to Roland J. Golden of Dushore for property in Albany Township for $90,000.
Robert J. Stowits Jr. and Elizabeth J. Stowits to Angie L. Donilich of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough First Ward for $85,000.
Stephen Valoroso and Vincent A. Valoroso to Robert Otto of Laceyville for property in Tuscarora Township for $17,500.
Joan S. Lis to Angel M. Bailey of Wyalusing for property in Pike Township for $116,600.
Roland J. Golden to Todd L. Delamater and Victoria L. Delamater of Towanda for property in Asylum Township for $145,000.
Stanley A. Sterling and Debra A. Sterling to Travis J. Sterling and Anika Sterling of Gillett for property in South Creek Township for $1.
Stanley A. Sterling and Debra A. Sterling to Brooke A. Sterling of Gillett for property in South Creek Township for $1.
Peggy Huber to Israel Storrs of Columbia Cross Roads for property in Springfield Township for $25,000.
Jack E. Andrus and Barbara Andrus to Jerry Vanhorn and Pamela L. Vanhorn of Troy for property in Troy Township for $25,000.
Ryan J. Kinsman and Amanda S. Kinsman to Kinsman Realty LLC of Horseheads, New York, for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $1.
Myrtle Timm to Carmon S. Birks and Robert N. Birk Jr. of Athens for property in Athens Township for $1.
Carmon S. Morley and Carmon S. Birks (NKA) and Robert N. Birks Jr. to Carmon S. Birks and Robert N. Birks Jr. of Athens for property in Athens Township for $1.
Michael D. Kutz and Brenda S. Kutz to Kutz Irrevocable Residential & Income Trust of Canton for property in Armenia Township for $1.
Robert N. Bechtel and Tami C. Bechtel to Brittany Lynn Smith and Nicholas Lee Smith of Gillett for property in Wells Township for $242,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.