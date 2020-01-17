ATHENS — Charges have been filed in connection with the incident that occurred at Athens Area High School on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Athens Borough Police Department.
A video showing one male student assaulting another male student while being filmed by another classmate was circulated on social media on Wednesday.
“A 15 year-old male has been charged in regards to the incident that happened on Tuesday, 1/14/20, at the Athens Area High School,” Athens Borough Police said on Facebook.
The Facebook post from Athens Borough Police also said it was “inappropriate” to post videos of the crime on social media.
“It is inappropriate to post videos, etc. of criminal activity to social media,” the post said. “The rights of a victim shall be respected and protected at all times. Please refrain from posting or sharing the video as it only continues to victimize the student and may lead to further investigations.”
Athens Superintendent Craig Stage spoke with the Morning Times on Wednesday night about the incident.
“We are still doing the investigative part of it, but what I can say is it was taken care of immediately — and students will be held accountable that were involved with the incident,” Stage said.
Stage praised his staff’s response to the incident.
“My teachers reacted appropriately. My administrators reacted responsibly and the SRO (school resource officer) did a great job handling the incident immediately upon learning about the incident, which is while the incident was in progress,” he said.
