ATHENS — A resurfacing project is set to begin next week on Route 199 in Athens Township and Athens Borough, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
On Monday, the contractor, Bishop Brothers Construction Company, Inc. will begin work on a resurfacing project from approximately 300-feet northwest of the intersection with Route 220 in Athens Township to the intersection with South Main Street in Athens Borough.
Work will be completed during daylight hours. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging, according to PennDOT.
Bishop Brothers is the primary contractor for this $692,000 resurfacing project, which includes base repairs, milling and paving, bridge deck epoxy overlays, line painting, guiderail upgrades, and other miscellaneous construction. Work is expected to be completed by the end of August 2021, weather permitting.
“Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone,” a press release from PennDOT said.
According to the press release, work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.