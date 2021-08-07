Towanda residents bring storm damage concerns to council

TOWANDA BOROUGH — Local residents expressed their frustration with damage to their homes from the July 12 storm and wanted the council to take action during the Towanda Borough Council meeting on Monday.
Towanda residents packed the council room and asked its members what could be done to prevent similar damages in the future.
“A lot of these people are my neighbors, so I know some of their concerns,” said Alan Shaw.
He described how the water flowed like a river through his backyard and down his front yard causing three inches of it on his property and four feet in his basement.
“We have never had as much water as we had that night,” said Shaw, who has lived in the home since 1958.
He stated that water in his basement has been more prominent since the paving on Fourth Street occurred and that Watt Street is collecting water that flows down it.
“Something has changed in the last year that is causing us to have a lot more water,” he said.
John Johnson lives across the street from Shaw and he described how his 15,000 gallon pool caved in and a 28-foot fiberglass wall on his property were broken from the storm.
He said Kennedy’s Pools estimated $40,000 worth of repairs were needed and that his insurance company would not cover the damages because they didn’t categorize the storm as a flood.
Johnson stated that the previous owner who lived in his home for 35 years never had water damage.
“I bought this house two years ago for my wife on Mother’s Day,” he said. “When the water came through we watched everything collapse.”
He described how the yard is now muddy and covered with wasps, frogs and snakes while the pool has become hazardous due to stone steps that lead to a seven foot drop in it.
“I’m not trying to get a new pool, I’m just trying to fill it in because it is a major safety concern with my two children,” he said. “I need to know how to go about it.”
Council President Mark Christini said he was very sorry about the damages and described them as a tragedy and heartbreaking and that the council made notes of everyone’s specific concerns.
“We will come back to see what we can do to help you,” he said.
Sally Vaughn lives on Main Street and said she has tried for years to get a curb increased on the east side of the street, which is lower then the west side.
She described how the water came down Barstow Street and washed into her yard and into her basement and took out her furnace and water heater.
“I pay about $10,000 per year in school and county tax,” said Vaughn. “I don’t feel that I should have to make my own curbing out of sandbags.”
Christini stated that the council is doing its best, although the curbing is owned by the state to his understanding.
Jack Young said that he lives on South Fifth Street, where an angled drainage pipe near his yard has water coming out of it despite no water coming out in the previous 18 years.
He stated he is worried about a large tree hanging over his property and about his driveway collapsing at some point.
Robert Brown who lives on Fifth Street said that residents’ sump pumps are causing water to flow into his driveway and the road making it icy and unsafe to drive during the winter.
He stated that he once saw a school bus slide through a stop sign on the street due to the ice.
Christini stated that a first step to solving these issues would be to conduct a study, which can take time to complete.
Dorothy Wilcox spoke about potholes on Watt Street and asked what needed to be done to fill them.
Towanda Borough Manager Kyle Lane stated that fixing the potholes is on a list of priorities, but paving has been put off due to the water and sewer lines underneath the street and that the 4th Street paving project actually added storm drains.
“We want to wait until we have money from the Towanda Municipal Authority because they own the water and sewer lines,” he said.
Lane stated that damage was so severe on July 12 because a lot of rain came down in a short period of time.
Photos and documentation of the July 12 storm damages can be sent to Towanda Water & Sewer Superintendent Chad Strickland so that the borough can have them on record.
