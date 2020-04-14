HARRISBURG — The latest report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows that Bradford County is now up to 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Sullivan County is still at just one case of the coronavirus, while neighboring Tioga County is at 14 cases with one death related to COVID-19.
The Department of Health said there were 1,366 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 24,199. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19.
The department also reported 17 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 524.
“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
There are 105,593 patients who have tested negative to date in Pennsylvania.
