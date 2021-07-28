TROY TOWNSHIP — Senior Day at the 145th Troy Fair drew in huge crowds on the second day of events and attractions on Tuesday.
Fair attendees who are 65 and older could attend for free until 2 p.m.
Shelva Mattison was with her daughter, granddaughter and niece enjoying a hot sunny day on the fairgrounds.
She was excited to come back and said it was important to enjoy the fair more than ever after experiencing the pandemic.
While she isn’t partaking in the rides, she said she liked seeing her granddaughter have fun.
Lou Ann Kilmer brought her 3-year-old grandson to the fair to experience his very first time there and to try the different kids’ rides.
“It’s nice to socialize with other people and be out here in the country,” she said. “It’s very freeing and we are enjoying it very much.”
Ulysses native Gene Kosa said it was nice to see everybody out having fun in public again without masks.
Kosa said he always enjoyed the various exhibits on display as well as trying the french fries and funnel cakes.
“The food is definitely one of the reasons why you have to go to the fair,” he said.
Various attractions on Tuesday included Rosaire’s Royal Racers throughout the day, Tri-County Rural Electric’s hot line safety demonstration and the tractor pull in the grandstands in the evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.