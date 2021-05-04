The local Christian Motorcyclists Association group held its annual Run for the Son motorcycle run on Saturday morning. The group met at the Chemung Dandy and made their way to Corning. Across the country, chapters of the CMA held the 33rd annual Run for the Son ride. “The CMA was founded in 1975 with the vision of taking the Gospel to bikers, and God has been faithfully fulfilling that vision. Today, CMA is in 40 countries with over 1,365 chapters chartered in the United States,” a brochure from the group states.

Load comments