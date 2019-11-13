OWEGO — Tioga County Budget Officer Rita Hollenbeck said that the 2020 budget process presented a few new challenges with unfunded and under-funded state mandates, resulting in a $2.9 million deficit.
Hollenbeck also attributed budget difficulties from costs being shifted down to the county from the state.
In particular, Hollenbeck noted that new unfunded mandates include criminal justice reform, cashless bail and early voting.
Regarding cost shifts at the county level, Hollenbeck explained that Aid and Incentives to Municipalities (AIM) funds that were previously paid by the state are now being deducted from the county’s portion of sales tax revenue.
This is in addition to the $5.9 million in sales tax funds distributed to municipalities within the county.
“The combined composite property tax rate is $9.03 per $1,000.00 of taxable value,” Hollenbeck said. “The average assessed $100,000 home will pay $903.00 in county taxes.”
Tax rates will vary from town to town due to the state established equalization rates and the town’s apportionment percent, she added.
Anticipated expenses for next year have increased by $3.82 million, or 4.64 percent, to $86,190,635.
County revenue is expected to increase by $3.89 million, or 7.13 percent, to $58.55 million. When combined with the county’s $24.6 million property tax levy, revenue funds total $83,213,152 — which leaves a $2,997,483 deficit.
A 2.15 percent county property tax hike will yield an additional $518,862.
County documents note that $1.57 million will be drawn from the general fund, and $1.4 million will be drawn from the capital fund.
Ninety-eight percent — or $22.85 million — of the county’s property tax levy pays for state-mandated programs. That figure does not include administrative costs.
In legislative work sessions throughout the year, legislators have remarked that it is difficult to keep expenses low, given the burden the above mandates place on the budget itself.
In terms of revenue streams beside the property tax levy, county officials anticipate roughly $23.2 million in sales tax funds; $7.6 million in federal aid; $11.3 million in state aid, which includes $1.3 million in gaming revenue.
“County Departments heads and employees continue to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars, diligently looking for cost savings measures, and advocating for additional revenue sources and economic growth,” Hollenbeck said Tuesday. “The 2020 proposed budget maintains or enhances current programs and services provided to our citizens.”
In terms of the county’s major expenses by category, 78 percent are in health and human services, a $30.9 million cost; general government support, $13.4 million; public safety, $12.5 million; education, $6 million; and public works, $5.4 million.
The county budget includes over $1 million in outside agency funding, which includes libraries, soil and water conservation efforts, historical societies and social services entities.
In order to meet the burden of state mandates, the county legislature approved the addition of nearly a dozen full-time positions, added a handful of part-time positions and increased several positions from part to full time. These expenses have contributed to unexpected contingency spending.
Notable capital costs and projects in the 2020 spending plan include $2.1 million in paving projects; $640,000 in building projects; $805,000 in road machinery equipment; $304,500 in vehicle fleet purchases; $322,450 in computer and voting machine equipment purchases.
Those costs add up to roughly $4.1 million in capital expenses.
County documents estimate the following balances as of Dec. 31, 2019: reserves, $5.4 million; debt, $10.7 million; capital fund, $5.679 million; general fund, $19.2 million.
All fund balances are estimated at a combined $26.79 million.
Since 2014, roughly $12.8 million has been drawn from the county’s general fund to balance budget deficits.
