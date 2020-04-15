Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman reported the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Jessy Visakay, 23, of Wysox, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 139 days to 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Corruption of Minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Joseph Bednarski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Visakay following investigation of an incident that occurred in Standing Stone Township on January 15, 2019.
Joshua Chapman, 28, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 16 months to 60 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver, (less than 2.5 grams of Methamphetamine), a felony offense.
Agent Ian Urbanski of the Attorney General’s Office arrested Chapman for the offense occurring on November 1, 2019.
Nathan Krager, 23, LeRaysville, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for two months, 72 hours to 23 months, 29 days, followed by Probation Supervision of 48 months, fines of $3,300, restitution of $4627.79,plus court costs, for the offenses of Access Device Fraud, a misdemeanor of the first degree, Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree, Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor and receiving Stolen Properly, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Numerous Officers and Troopers arrested Krager on numerous dates throughout Bradford County.
David Phillips, 30, Reading, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for nine years to 20 years, fines of $3000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver, felonies offenses.
Officer John Fedorchak of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Phillips for the offenses occurring on April 25, 2019.
Agent Ian Urbanski of the Attorney General’s Office also arrested Phillips following investigation of the incidents that occurred in Athens Township on June 3, 2019.
James Mordent, 23, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $550.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Escape, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Contempt of PFA Order.
Sergeant David Lantz of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Mordent for the offenses occurring on January 7, 2020.
Dennis Smith, 27, Wellsville, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 157 days to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Recklessly Endangering, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Smith for the offenses occurring on October 27, 2019
Billy Bates, 27, New Paltz, N.Y., was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 151 days to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Christopher Warren of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Bates for the offense occurring on November 3, 2019.
Brandon Felter, 24, Delhi, N.Y., was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for six months to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $1,500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Corruption of Minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Philip Semenza of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Felter following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on December 26, 2019.
Stephen Woodruff, 35, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 30 months to 132 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $4,000.00, restitution of $235.75, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (3rd in 10), a felony of the third degree, Possession with Intent to Deliver, a felony, and Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Scott Hawley and Trooper Michael Tracy both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Woodruff for the offenses in Towanda Borough on March 6, 2020 and Wysox Township on September 1, 2019. Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Woodruff for a offense on December 27, 2019.
