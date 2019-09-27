ATHENS — On Wednesday, Athens Township Supervisors approved the purchase of a new plow truck, as well as the monthly police activity report.
The August report notes 391 calls for service, and the issuance of 26 citations and 39 warnings.
In particular, officers investigated 43 issues in the following categories: burglary, one; criminal mischief, four; harassment, three; drug violations, three; retail theft, 13; disorderly conduct, three; DUI, one; theft, five; PFA violations, one; fraud, three; other, three; ordinance, one; robbery — firearm, one; and eluding, one.
Of those incidents, 19 arrests were made: one drug violation, 11 retail theft, one disorderly conduct, three DUI, and three “other.”
Regarding motor vehicle accidents, officers responded to 14 — four were non-reportable hit-and-run incidents, six were non-reportable, and the remaining four were categorized as reportable.
In all, officers patrolled 5,597 miles during the month of August.
Regarding the truck purchase, supervisors purchased a 2007 Mac tandem axle truck.
“We need a truck, and there are none out there that are under $70,000,” Supervisor Susan Seck. “The other one caught on fire, and after insurance money, it just leaves a $10,000 (expense) gap.”
The truck comes equipped with a stainless steel combination spreader/dump box, and a heavy duty front plow and wing plow.
The truck has 154,500 miles, and came in at a cost of $41,786.21.
In other township business, supervisors set the date and time for trick-or-treat on Halloween, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Additionally, supervisors will continue the review of a possible noise and nuisance ordinance to be acted upon at a future meeting.
