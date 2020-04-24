OWEGO — The latest report from Tioga County shows 89 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — including 52 cases involving residents at Elderwood at Waverly.
The county said 21 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed at Elderwood on Friday.
“Twenty-one new cases were identified at Elderwood today and, to date, there have been 52 confirmed cases in residents at the facility. The facility is also conducting testing for all staff. As of today, 14 staff members have tested positive for the virus, however, only five of those staff are Tioga County residents,” Tioga County Legislature Chairwoman Martha Saurbrey said in a statement.
There was also another death reported in Tioga County, which now has five deaths related to COVID-19 — with all five being residents of Elderwood.
“My heart goes out to all of the family members who have lost loved ones to this virus, as well as to the staff at Elderwood that have endured the loss of the residents who they cared for deeply,” Sauerbrey said.
The number of recoveries has increased to 21, while 86 others are in mandatory quarantine, and no tests are pending results.
Chemung County has recorded 84 positive cases of COVID-19.
There have been 47 recoveries in the county.
Most of the Chemung County cases are in the city of Elmira, where there are 20. The town of Southport has the next highest total, with 15.
Two people are currently hospitalized, an increase from Thursday. The death toll remains at one.
Chemung County officials provided an update Friday afternoon, during which Public Health Director Peter Buzzetti there is a “downward trend” of COVID-19 cases over the past week.
“We’re hoping for that to continue,” he added. “But it’s really anyone’s guess right now.”
The data presented showed an average increase of three to four new cases per day, which Buzzetti said is a trajectory similar to other counties in the Finger Lakes region.
The recent decline in new cases has prompted the county to make preparations to reopen some local government offices. Officials urged owners of non-essential businesses to make preparations of their own to ensure customers and employees remain safe upon reopening.
Over 276,000 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, and over 21,000 have died.
Across the border in Pennsylvania, the latest report from the Department of Health showed Bradford County with 28 cases and two deaths, which was the same as Thursday’s report.
There have been 38,652 confirmed cases in Pennsylvania, which has had 1,492 deaths related to the virus.
