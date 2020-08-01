When the presence of COVID-19 in the United States increased, Joe Darrow — owner of The Grille at the Train Station in Sayre — created a plan in case his restaurant had to adjust with little notice.
“We had a game plan in place,” Darrow said. “When this originally hit back in February, my management team and myself … came up with a game plan of what to do if we had to close, if we had to go down to a certain percentage of tables, whatever we had to do. We were about a solid week ahead of the curve, just getting ready.”
In March, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that all restaurants must suspend dine-in service, and only serve take-out orders.
The Grille maintained a steady flow of customers during this period.
“Our to-go orders and delivery carried us from March 15, roughly, all the way until May 29, when we were able to reopen at a partial percentage,” Darrow said. “We actually did OK.”
Once restaurants were permitted to serve dine-in customers at 50 percent capacity, business at The Grille took off.
“We moved on to May 29 and were able to open up at 50 percent, and people were looking for some place to go,” Darrow said about reopening. “People had been cooped up in their homes for two months, and our business just exploded. I’m sure other restaurants had the same situation.”
The large seating capacity at The Grille has allowed for a good amount of customers to dine in, even at a limited capacity.
However, that does create some challenges.
“(People) don’t see the other sides of the restaurant, so they don’t realize that there are other places in the restaurant that are super busy,” Darrow said.
The permitted capacity was lowered to 25 in mid-July, after cases of COVID-19 began appearing in slightly larger numbers than in previous months.
“For the first week-and-a-half, things (have been) moving along pretty good, because people adapted quickly,” Darrow said about business under the new guidelines. “Our to-go orders have continued to boom every single night, and our deliveries have continued.”
“Our to-go orders are still in good shape,” he added “Friday and Saturday to-go orders are absolute madness.”
Even though business is doing okay, Darrow said it pains him to see his staff lose out on income due to limited need.
“It really hurts to see that happen,” he said. “We do everything we can to take care of them internally.”
Darrow expressed his appreciation for customers continuing to follow guidelines set by Wolf and the Liquor Control Board — including wearing masks until they are seated — and asks for their continued cooperation.
“We are not trying to be the mask police,” he said. “But the general public is respectfully requested to wear a mask in.”
The Grille is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. Guests are encouraged to call ahead and make a reservation.
