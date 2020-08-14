ATHENS — During the COVID-19 pandemic, school districts across the country were forced to deal with uncertainty when it came to budgets — and the Athens Area School District was not immune to that.
The school district was originally facing a $1.8 million deficit and ended up getting that down to around $1.2 million by the time the budget passed.
When officials from Smithfield Township, which houses SRU Elementary School, saw the problems the school district was having they knew they had to step up.
“We knew that they were in desperate straits, so we felt it was important as part of the community that the community pull together — and that we could step up and donate a little bit,” said Smithfield Township Supervisor Jacqueline Kingsley.
Kingsley and fellow supervisor Russ Burkett were present at Tuesday’s board meeting to present a check for $24,000 to help cover the cost of the School Resource Officer at SRU.
“It’s huge. When you are balancing $1.2 million deficits, and someone wants to give you $24,000, you’re not going to shy away from that,” said Athens Superintendent Craig Stage, who said the donation covers half of the SRO salary at SRU. “They called right out of the blue. They said ‘We want to help. We love what the SRO does at Smithfield and how can we help pay for that?’”
Before the check presentation, Stage thanked the supervisors on behalf of the district.
“We can’t thank you enough here in the district and we’ll always remember your kindness,” Stage said.
Burkett explained that township officials felt it was important to step up during this difficult time.
“A lot of it is in recognition of the fact that we’re living in times in which there’s probably very few people alive now who can ever recall this kind of situation as far as the pandemic and as far as the school violence issue also,” Burkett said. “The stress that’s on the students, the teachers, the school district, we thought the least we could do is use Act 13 money, which we found out that we could legally do, in order to help defray some costs to the school and specifically their resource officer who comes to Smithfield Towship.”
Stage was thrilled with the donation, but also said he wasn’t surprised.
“It’s just what this community is all about. They give and they take care of each other and they want to take care of our kids, which is phenomenal,” Stage said.
The supervisors said the donation came out of their Act 13 (natural gas impact fee) funds.
