SAYRE — 28-year-old Jennifer Marie Craig faces attempted homicide charges after a domestic dispute in which she pinned her husband with her vehicle and struck him in the head with a rock according to The Pennsylvania State Police.
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the dispute began with an argument over texts between the husband and his ex-wife and escalated when Craig’s husband attempted to leave but as he attempted to enter his truck, Craig drove into him multiple times pinning him between the car and truck.
Craig told a trooper he was swinging his arms at her so she defended herself by striking him in the head with a rock. A trooper stated that the rock was “approximately softball-sized.”
Craig allegedly made no attempt to call 911 and waited several hours before taking her husband to Robert Packer Hospital. According to a nurse at the hospital, the husband suffered a left pubic bone fracture, torn rotator cuff, concussion, and both of his hip joints were fractured.
Craig faces charges of felony grade 1 aggravated assault, felony grade 2 aggravated assault, felony grade 1 criminal attempt of homicide, misdemeanors for simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, and summary harassment.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 20.
