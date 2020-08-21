MECHANICSBURG — The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association voted to let fall sports to proceed on Friday afternoon.
In a vote of 25-5 the PIAA has allowed high school teams across the state to begin fall practice on Monday.
"The PIAA Board of Directors voted this afternoon to permit fall sports to begin on Monday, Aug. 24 based on local school decisions," a press release from the PIAA said. "The board agrees the decision to compete in athletics should be made locally allowing for each school entity to decide whether to proceed and which sports to sponsor."
The PIAA stated that it has faith in each school district's health and safety plan.
"As the health and safety of students is paramount in moving forward with athletics, the board believes that through each member schools' adherence to their developed school health and safety plans and the PIAA Return to Competition guidelines, sports can continue," the press release said.
The PIAA said its board of directors "has heard thousands of voices of student-athletes, parents, coaches, officials as well as community leaders that have contacted us."
"We remind those individuals who have strongly advocated for athletes that they must keep strict adherence to school health and safety plans," the statement from the PIAA continued. "All individuals involved in interscholastic athletic communities have a role in the health and wellness of participants."
The PIAA said it "is committed to providing a season for all sports and all student-athletes in the upcoming school year and will continue to remain flexible."
The PIAA board also voted that based on local school decisions, the PIAA will monitor school participation in fall sports and may pursue alternate solutions if needed.
Football teams will begin Monday with five days of heat acclimation, while other sports can begin full practice that day. Football's first day of pads will be no sooner than the 29th, according to the Williamsport Sun Gazette's Mitch Rupert.
The first competition date for golf will be Aug. 27, while all other sports will begin regular season action on Sept. 11.
Editor's Note: Look for more on this in Saturday's Morning Times.
