SAYRE — Choice Radio host and owner Chuck Carver sat at his desk poring over a giant scrapbook that contained four decades of Scholarship Challenge memories. He flipped through its laminated pages of photos and newspaper clippings with a wide grin — each scene and challenge holding its own memory.
“I was just a kid and I had this idea for a quiz show for our local high school seniors and at first my boss said ‘absolutely not’,” Carver said.
Since his idea was first hatched, the challenge has grown into one of the most successful, longest-running radio shows in Pennsylvania and New York — with over three dozen state and national accolades and awards.
“It took a couple of years to get it going because we needed to fundraise for it, and we had just eight teams,” Carver explained. “We held it at the H. Austin Snyder Elementary School, which we did for about 20 years.”
Carver recalled how the competition then, which consisted of four semifinal matches and one finals match, would be held and recorded in one day, and then be broadcast over the radio over a five-week period.
“But it was too hard to not get students to spill the beans on who won and lost,” Carver said, laughing. “So we decided to try to do it live, which was also regarded as a crazy idea.”
Then there are the buzzers used by competitors. The buzzers have their own history in the lore of the challenge — a testament to the ingenuity and hard work to bring competition to the Valley community.
“The buzzer system was completely custom-made by our own Larry Brown here at the station,” Carver said. “They’ve been updated over the years of course, but we’ve largely been using the same buzzer system all 40 years.”
Another staple of the challenge is the coveted Kwasnoski Cup — the traveling trophy that adorns the shelf of the winning district every year.
The cup is named after Daniel Kwasnoski, the 1984 Athens High School captain, who passed away tragically during his first year of college.
“He touched a lot of lives, and we just wanted to honor him with a living memory,” Carver said. “And even to this day, you’d be hard-pressed to not find his parents in the audience every week when we do this challenge. They’ve just gotten involved so deeply and it’s been great to see.”
After its tenure at the elementary school, the challenge moved the Waverly High School auditorium for approximately 12 years before finally being held at the Patterson Auditorium on the Guthrie Sayre campus.
“Guthrie has been a perfect partner throughout all of the time we’ve been staying there, and the acoustics are just amazing,” Carver said.
Throughout its 40 years, Carver has asked nearly 27,000 questions to over 5,000 students. The challenge has also awarded almost $220,000 in prize money and scholarships, according to Carver.
“Pulling this show off every year requires at least nine constant months of dedicated and hard work,” he said. “Other radio stations have reached out to us interested in how we do the Scholarship Challenge, and that’s what I tell them.”
But after 40 years, Carver is ready move on — at least in some capacity — as he is moving away from the Valley, but will still own and operate the station remotely.
And though this year’s challenge has been cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition will go on — albeit with the new voice coming from the speakers of listeners.
Athens Area School District Superintendent Craig Stage will take the podium next year after volunteering to succeed Carver in that role — though Carver said he expects to return to host next year’s finals.
The radio show host also gave special credit to his wife, Michele, for her equal dedication to the competition.
“She has been with me every step of the way,” he said. “She fact checks every single question multiple times. She works so hard to help pull off this crazy show. We’ve worked on this together like it’s been our third child.”
Carver also thanked the community for its support over four decades.
“Just thank you to the community for listening and also the schools for coming back year after year to participate,” he said. “Schools were built for academics, and this competition celebrates that and gives these students that attention and exposure. It’s been a great ride that will continue for sure.”
