SAYRE — The fourth Annual Fall Fest at the Sayre Health Care Center was held on Saturday and enjoyed one of the sunniest days of the waning summer, drawing out residents of the facility as well as members of the community.
Approximately 15 vendors joined wildlife and rock and mineral exhibitors as well as a number of shining classic cars for the event, said Sayre Health Care Center Activities Director Becky Rae.
“We also have a fire truck and ambulance here,” she said. “The Spalding Library is here as well, and lots of activities for kids like the bounce-house. We have food trucks too, and the vendors a selling a variety of wares like jewelry, books, maple syrup and a lot more.”
The free event gave everyone the opportunity to come out and enjoy the weather and the fun, said Rae.
“It gives our residents the chance to come out and enjoy some shopping, which is something that they sometimes can’t do very often,” she said. “And it brings the community here to check out our facility and have fun. It just connects everyone together.”
