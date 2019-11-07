TOWANDA — A Bradford County jury found a 38-year-old Gillett man guilty on several counts stemming from a DUI crash that occurred in South Creek Township in April.
Daryl Lee Barnes was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct at a jury trial before Judge Maureen Beirne on Wednesday.
Barnes was also charged with summary offenses, which by law are decided by the judge. Beirne found Barnes guilty of six summary offenses.
According to a press release from the Bradford County District Attorney’s office, Barnes ran into a tree in the yard of a home on Thompson Hill Road on April 15. After the crash, Barnes kept driving until his car left the road about 100 yards later.
Before Barnes’ vehicle struck the tree, it has sustained damage and lost its right side tires. The troopers could not determine where the earlier damage had happened.
Jurors heard testimony of the South Creek Fire and Ambulance responders. The jury also observed the trooper’s dashboard cameras.
According to the original police report, Barnes was charged with aggravated assault, driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest, terroristic threats and other related charges in connection with the accident, which occurred at 6:42 p.m. on April 15.
Police explained that troopers were dispatched to the scene and upon arrival, found Barnes to be acting erratically and appearing to be under the influence.
Barnes was uncooperative with troopers and immediately resisted their attempts to take him into custody, police said.
After Barnes was taken into custody and placed in a patrol unit, he moved his handcuffs to the front of his person and began to climb to the front of the vehicle, police said.
Barnes was removed from the vehicle and tied in front of the patrol unit, police said.
During the struggle with troopers, Barnes allegedly said he had a Smith and Wesson “waiting” for one of the troopers, police said.
In addition, Barnes allegedly bit the hand of one of the troopers, police said.
Barnes will be sentenced on a later date. He has been in the Bradford County Correctional Facility since his arrest.
