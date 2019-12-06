Wreaths across Waverly

WAVERLY — Wreaths Across America will soon be returning to Waverly for the 11th time to honor deceased veterans with Christmas spirit.
Beginning at 11 a.m. on Dec. 14 at Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly, the Valley Color Guard will begin their trek to a total of eight locations across the village to lay a wreath as part of the Wreaths Across America ceremony.
“It’s really all about honoring a veteran by placing a wreath at their grave,” said Ron Keene, who first spearheaded the program as president of the Friends of the Waverly Cemetery Preservation group. “We want to encourage the public to buy a wreath and place it on the grave of a veteran in recognition of their bravery and sacrifice.”
Following a ceremony at Glenwood that will include the placing of a wreath, the reading of a prayer, the firing of three volleys and a playing of Taps, the Valley Color Guard will make stops at the following locations in order:
• The Factoryville Cemetery, located next to the Valley Bowling Center.
• The memorial located off the parking lot of the former Sister’s Restaurant.
• The memorial located at the War Memorial football stadium.
• St. James Cemetery located off Elm Street.
• Forest Home Cemetery near Muldoon Park.
• The tank at the Waverly VFW on Broad Street, which is expected to take place at noon.
Wreaths Across America first started at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, and has since been picked up by local entities around the country every year in December.
The Valley Color Guard and Friends of Waverly Cemetery Preservation invites the public to join them at any or all the wreath-laying ceremonies.
