Bradford County proposed $92M budget to have no tax increase for 2020

TOWANDA — Bradford County Commissioners on Thursday approved the public advertisement of the proposed 2020 spending plan, which includes no tax increase for next year.
The nearly $92 million proposed budget — up from this year’s $85 million — keeps the county’s tax rate locked at 10.43 mills for next year and is available for public review at the courthouse or online under the “Commissioners” tab at www.bradfordcountypa.org.
The proposed spending plan includes a 2 percent raise for county employees as well as a 3.1 percent increase in health insurance costs.
The commissioners did issue an air of caution moving forward, noting that controlling spending more would be a priority in the future.
“There are some things we need to watch going forward,” Commissioner Doug McLinko said. “Our CYS (Children and Youth Services) budget is, for the first time, $10.5 million. And it’s not anything that our department has done. We have a very dedicated staff that works very hard, but that budget has exploded because of mandates from the state. Now a lot of that gets reimbursed, but you never know.”
McLinko also discussed the budgets of the Bradford County Jail and Bradford County Manor, but clarified that the issue with the manor is a staffing one.
“We have a lack of employees, so therefore, we have to take our admissions down, which makes it very, very, very tough,” he said. “I think our budget for that is $15 million, so that’s something that we’re going to have to watch in the future. We’ve never had to transfer money from the general fund to the manor, but this comes down to a staffing issue.”
Spending at the jail is actually proposed to go down from $5.2 million to $5 million, but McLinko noted that it was still a budget item that needed to be watched carefully.
“Our jail is one of the best run in the state. Period,” he said. “We got a great team over there that does a fabulous job. But our jail budget is at $5 million. I think when I started (as commissioner) it was like $1.5 million.”
McLinko added that the budget also includes a $400,000 transfer from the general fund to the library system, which is the highest transfer the county has ever done.
While Commissioner Daryl Miller echoed McLinko’s caution in terms of spending, he also stated that the budget proposal is a solid plan from a taxpayer’s perspective.
“The big takeaway from this — while, yes, it’s a larger number — however, there’s no tax increase. There’s no debt being taken on by the county, and the fund balance remains very stable,” he said. “So from a taxpayer’s standpoint, it’s a very solid budget. The big thing is the capital projects we’re doing that we’re using Act 13 monies for — that we’re investing in the county for future generations. The bridge (bundling) projects, the 911 center, the dark fiber project — all of those things pay dividends for decades to come.”
Commissioner Ed Bustin called those capital projects “unprecedented” in terms of how the county is attacking those upgrades.
“These projects are very ambitious,” he said. “If we didn’t have the Act 13 money, I think you’d see a very different profile. But you still need to take care of buildings. You still need to maintain infrastructure. So the decision to commit these dollars to infrastructure developments isn’t an easy one, but I think in the long run, the residents of the county are going to be the benefactors of it.”
The commissioners are expected to approve the 2020 proposed budget during their meeting that starts at 10 a.m. on Dec. 12 at the county courthouse in Towanda.
