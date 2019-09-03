Kickball tourney raises money for Waverly community
Johnny Williams/Morning Times

Pictured, from left, is Waverly Recreation Director Dave Shaw, Chance Wright, Brandon Wright, Brittany Roberts, Waverly Deputy Mayor Andrew Aronstam and Charity Shabazian. On Saturday, $3,100 that was raised through a kickball tournament in honor of Jagger Roberts-Wright, who lost his life earlier this year in an ATV accident, was donated to Waverly Rec and Waverly Little League. Seventeen teams participated in the kickball tournament, and plans are already in the works to expand the fundraiser into a two-day tournament, with one day being for kids and the other being for teens and adults.

