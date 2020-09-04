WAVERLY — The Waverly Free Library will be closed this Saturday and next Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
Stay tuned to this space, as well as Facebook, for more information about re-opening to the public, which we hope will be in late September. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate through these unusual circumstances.
Until then, our Curbside Pickup service will operate during the following times: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 5-7 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Hold requests can be made online at https://catalog.flls.org/polaris/default.aspx?ctx=67.1033.0.0.3, or by calling during the above-listed hours. We’ll set up a pickup time so you can grab your materials and go.
During this period, the building is open only to staff. That means no public use of computers, printing or faxing, or browsing through the collection. However, the Wi-Fi is still operational, and we are happy to help find materials by phone. We understand that this is all new and different, for all of us, and we appreciate your patience.
New additions include:
Adult fiction – “All the Devils are Here” by Louise Penny, “The Exiles” by Christina Baker Kline, “Bitter Pill” by Fern Michaels, “The New Wilderness” by Diane Cook, “The Night Swim” by Megan Goldin, “The Death of Vivek Oji” by Akwaeke Emezi, “The Unraveling of Cassidy Holmes” by Elissa Sloan, and “Thick as Thieves” by Sandra Brown.
Adult nonfiction – “His Truth is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope” by Jon Meacham, and “Humankind: A Hopeful History” by Rutger Bregman.
Young adult fiction – “They Wish They Were Us” by Jessica Goodman.
Children’s fiction – “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure” by Jeff Kinney.
Interlibrary Loan holds can now be placed, and twice-weekly deliveries have resumed. Thanks to everyone for your patience!
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341.
