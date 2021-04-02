In recent weeks the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths related to the disease had dwindled.
That lull seems to have ended, as cases are once again up across the region.
Chemung County continues to have the most cases and most deaths of the three most local counties. The county has seen 6,789 cases since the pandemic began. Currently, 17 remain hospitalized with the virus — part of the 69 cases that remain active — a number that includes 18 new cases diagnosed Thursday.
To date, 23,421 county residents have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 12,579 have received both doses.
The Town of Chemung has had 208 total cases and Van Etten’s case count is 68.
Staying north of the border, Tioga County has had 3,210 confirmed cases with 89 still active and 72 having resulted in death.
In the last week, the county has added 86 new cases with Owego “leading the way” with 22 cases. Waverly has seen 16 new cases over that time span and Apalachin had had 15.
In terms of the COVID vaccine, 11,465 of Tioga County’s 48,560 residents have had at least one shot, with 7,062 of those being fully vaccinated.
Turning to Bradford County, the current case count is 3,993 confirmed and 825 probable. So far, 83 people in the county have lost their lives as a result of complications caused by COVID-19
To date, 8,014 county residents had received their full compliment of COVID-19 vaccinations and 3,502 have had one dose.
In the Valley, Sayre has seen 834 confirmed cases of the virus with another 91 probable cases and Athens has had 513 confirmed cases with 63 more considered probable.
Looking at places of note around the county, Towanda has had 480 confirmed cases with another 114 termed probable and Troy has had 423 confirmed cases with another 48 called probable.
Also with over 200 cases are Canton with 280 confirmed and 47 probable; Gillett has had 225 cases confirmed with another 41 probable; and Wyalusing has seen 208 cases confirmed with 44 probable.
Taking a look to our west, Tioga County Pa. leads in deaths with 98 on only 2,263 confirmed and 366 probable cases.
In locations of note, Wellsboro has had 639 confirmed cases and 85 additional called probable and Mansfield has seen 295 cases with another 45 termed probable.
So far, 4,746 county residents have been fully vaccinated and an additional 2,279 have had one dose.
