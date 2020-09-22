SAYRE — Guthrie saw an increase in COVID cases through the summer, but the prevalence has increased in recent weeks, according to a press release from the health care organization.
“Guthrie expected the fall season would be complicated and that has proven to be true,” said Dr. Michael Scalzone, EVP and Chief Quality Officer. “Recently we have seen an increase in the number of patients who have tested positive, including those who have no symptoms of COVID.”
Asymptomatic patients at Robert Packer Hospital and Guthrie Corning Hospital were later found to be positive cases, and contact tracing and testing are underway at both facilities, according to Guthrie officials.
Guthrie Infection Preventionists are working with the departments of health in New York and Pennsylvania to determine the risk to patients who have been potentially exposed to a COVID-positive person and are testing those considered high risk.
However, it is impossible to determine with 100 percent accuracy where or how the case was acquired.
Guthrie assured the community of its commitment to patient safety, and has taken several measures to ensure it.
The Emergency Operations Centers at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital and Guthrie Corning Hospital have moved from Level III situation monitoring status to Level II active, with incident command teams engaged.
Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital is also activating its EOC protocols.
All Guthrie facilities will once again require temperature screenings of patients, staff and visitors.
Guthrie has also boosted its supply of personal protective equipment and testing materials.
“We have increased our inventory of PPE and work with multiple suppliers to ensure we have sufficient supplies to protect our patients and staff,” Dr. Scalzone said. “What we need from the public is a renewed commitment to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of COVID.”
