According to statistics compiled from local real estate agents, there has been a slight increase in demand for residential real estate in Chemung County — boosting median home prices by 2.45 percent over the first three quarters of 2019 when compared to the same time period for 2018.
Over the same period of time, the number of closed sales has increased by 1.71 percent despite the number of homes being for sale going down by 5 percent.
“Supply and demand is going in the right direction, makes it more of a sellers market. Our area has always been pretty stable. Never have the big huge changes that the bigger cities or markets have, but it’s still a good deal,” said Mary Anne Morehouse, president of the Elmira Corning Board of Realtors for 2019.
Morehouse said that a strong national economy coupled with a slowly but surely developing local economy and first time home buyers are driving the local market.
“I think interest rates are still very low, unemployment is low (and) people feel more secure in purchasing. Those are the main factors, the local economy is doing well, people are working,” Morehouse said. “Increased investment and revitalization efforts particularly in Elmira have helped. They are investing a lot in the community, both on a state and local level and from private investment.”
The median sale price for a home for the first three quarters of 2019 according to the Elmira Corning Regional Association of Realtors came in at $112,700, a $2,700 increase from the $110,000 median for the same period for 2018. There have been 652 properties sold so far this year, an increase of 11 over last year, despite there being 79 total fewer properties for sale.
Michael Hamilton, manager of the Elmira sales office of Howard Hanna, said he is very encouraged by the recent market.
“I believe that the economic growth of the area from the private investors that are coming into the area and the help from the state is really starting to pay off for Chemung County. I think that is going to continue to move real estate sales in a positive direction,” Hamilton said.
Home values have been trending upwards since at least 2017 when the median home price came in at $108,000. The big difference over the last three years in the Chemung County real estate market resides in the number of closed sales, with 2019 representing a 12 percent increase over 2017 despite a two percent decrease in the number of homes available for sale.
Both Hamilton and Morehouse said that they expect improvements in the market to continue into 2020.
“I think 2020 is going to be very strong, sometimes in an election year that can be unpredictable, but in our area we don’t see huge changes. I do think we will continue on this road for at least 2020,” Morehouse said.
For his part, Hamilton said that he believes a big influx in homebuyers coming into the area might be on the horizon.
“So have we seen a huge influx yet? No, but I do think it’s on its way and the market is preparing itself for that influx. We’re always in a steady mode, we’re selling houses across the board from first timers to seasoned vets, but we are seeing the shift that comes periodically that comes with the economic growth of the area,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton and Morehouse also agreed that it is a good time to invest in a home in Chemung County.
“Still a good value to buy homes at a reasonable price and over a five year period of time watch it increase in value, I think it’s a great investment,” Hamilton said.
