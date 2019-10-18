OWEGO — On Wednesday, the Tioga County Planning Board recommended local approval of an auction business at the former Sisters Restaurant on North Chemung Street in Waverly.

County documents showed the request for a site plan review of the 10,331 square foot building, where a family-run business will hold an auction every Friday evening.

Additionally, Wade’s Auction would hold a flea market on the second floor on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Documents note that there would be up to 10 vendors, with additional pop-up booths outside during the summer months.

The facility would utilize the existing kitchen for on-site food service, but until that is operational and in compliance with the county health department, a food truck would be parked on the left side of the building, review documents said.

Site plan documents also noted that the parking lot area can accommodate up to 72 parking spaces.

The project will go before the Waverly Planning Board on Tuesday, Nov. 5 for final approval.

