OWEGO — On Wednesday, the Tioga County Planning Board recommended local approval of an auction business at the former Sisters Restaurant on North Chemung Street in Waverly.
County documents showed the request for a site plan review of the 10,331 square foot building, where a family-run business will hold an auction every Friday evening.
Additionally, Wade’s Auction would hold a flea market on the second floor on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Documents note that there would be up to 10 vendors, with additional pop-up booths outside during the summer months.
The facility would utilize the existing kitchen for on-site food service, but until that is operational and in compliance with the county health department, a food truck would be parked on the left side of the building, review documents said.
Site plan documents also noted that the parking lot area can accommodate up to 72 parking spaces.
The project will go before the Waverly Planning Board on Tuesday, Nov. 5 for final approval.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.