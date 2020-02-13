Drug possession
SAYRE — A 29-year-old Waverly woman is facing charges of possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident that occurred in the North Keystone Avenue McDonald’s parking lot on Feb. 9.
According to Sayre Police, Tara Lee Patton was charged after a glass methamphetamine pipe was discovered in her possession.
Patton was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 17.
Retail theft
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — The following individuals are facing retail theft charges following unrelated incidents at the Elmira Street Walmart in Athens Township:
• Skylerlynn Cordelia Overpeck-Cordner, 29, of Wysox was also charged with false identification to law enforcement and subsequently jailed in lieu of $15,000 bail after allegedly attempting to steal over $440 worth of merchandise on Feb. 9.
Overpeck-Cordner is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 18.
• Jacob Robert-Allen Franks, 27, was charged after he allegedly attempted to steal $39.84 from the store on Feb. 4.
Franks was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 17.
