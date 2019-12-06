OWEGO — From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight, downtown Owego will be full of festive sights for the village’s annual Lights on the River event.
The event features Santa and live reindeer, ice sculptures, cocoa and a variety of treats, as well as live music and much more.
Stores and art galleries throughout Front and Lake Streets will have live music, special deals, craft-making and open houses.
From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the VFW will be serving hot food on the porch.
At the court house at 5:59 p.m., News Radio WEBO will countdown to the lighting of the village.
At 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., a fire and light juggling show will be performed by Nate the Great.
Santa and Mr.s Claus will be at the Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front St. Free photos will be available between 6 and 8 p.m.
Festivities conclude with fireworks in Draper Park at 8 p.m.
More details on the event can be found on the events tab on Owego.org
