SAYRE — Valley residents will have an opportunity to be tested for COVID-19 over the next five days thanks to a partnership between Guthrie and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
“Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced beginning Saturday, a drive-thru testing clinic will be held in Bradford County to help contain the recent rapid increase in COVID-19 cases,” a press release from Guthrie said.
Testing will be available daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Saturday, Nov. 14 through Wednesday, Nov. 18 in the parking lot at the former K-Mart, located at 2900 Elmira St. in Sayre.
According to the press release, up to 440 patients can be tested per day. Mid-nasal passage swab tests will be performed.
Testing is on a first-come, first-served basis and is completely free to all patients, regardless of residency.
Patients must be ages three and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. No appointment is necessary.
Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID or insurance card. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.
