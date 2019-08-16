BCHS holds monthly meeting

TOWANDA — At the August meeting of the Bradford County Historical Society, Matt Carl, Manager/Curator of the museum, announced that the society had received the grant money from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission for archival supplies.
Matt further reported that there had been several group tours of the museum to include Futures, Guthrie Towanda Personal Care Home and Towanda High School Summer School students. He also spoke at the Field Family reunion at the Old Covert Church on Armenia Mountain and at the Towanda Senior Citizens meeting.
Mary Skillings and Joyce Marr represented the society at the Endless Mountains Heritage Regions park series at Larnard Hornbrook park. The society hosted the Archive Without Tears Workshop with 22 people in attendance, Kids Day in partnership with The Big Brothers and Big Sisters and the YMCA. Friday Night at the Museum have programs have been well attended, The August Friday Night program will be on August 16 with Unusual News of Bradford County, Part II as the topic, presented by Matt Carl.
There were 11 new society memberships during the period. Website users were at 1,200, Facebook page now has 1,304 members and our Twitter page has 74 followers.
There were 377 Visitors at the museum for the period, up significantly from the same period in 2018.
Student Board Member Coleman Butler reported that he will be meeting with the history teacher and principal at Towanda High School to investigate possibilities for arranging extra credit opportunities for students who visit the museum.
Library and Research reported that there have been more surname requests than usual for this time of year and that the research volunteers under the leadership of Denise Golden are very busy completing the searches. Searches for Durfey, Riggs, Depue, Showers, Hicks, Rowland, Warriner Jackson Patrick, Alden, Woodruff, Chaffee and Simons have been completed.
Under publications, Henry Farley presented a copy of the Special Issue of Endless Mountains Magazine to the board. The magazine is devoted entirely to the oldest church buildings in Bradford County still in use as a church. Farley did the research and wrote the twenty-two articles for the magazine using the files available to him at the Bradford County Historical Society research library.
Joe Jones reported that plans are in the works for the annual appraisal day in the fall. He will give the board more information as it develops.
Under Ad Hoc Committee, Margaret Walsh requested that the board appoint a Corresponding Secretary to fil the place left vacant by Mary Rose Shaylor who recently left the area. The board unanimously appointed Sue Roy to fill this spot and during this time Both Sure Roy and Joyce Marr were appointed to the Membership Committee.
Henry Farley reported that THE SETTLER is ready for the printer with a September delivery.
Denise Golden in the report of the Library Clerk stated that there were 85 registered library patrons for the period with 93 volunteer hours logged.
Recent gifts to the society: Funeral cards for Pelton family and Towanda High yearbooks for 1961—1965; given by Diane Pelton, Wysox, Ambrotype photo of James Lloyd, given by Julie Waters-Barcomb, Libby, Montana, “The Holcombe’s, Nation Builders”, by Elizabeth McPherson, given by James Holcomb, Atlanta, Georgia, Collection of Memorial Hospital Charity Ball programs; papers and photos of Robert Carey and a Stephen Foster pamphlet; given by Tony and Rita Carey, Camptown, Diplomas and certificates of Francis O’Keefe, given by the O’Keefe family of Towanda, Postcard of Warren Wirebach at the Patriotic Sons of American encampment in Towanda, given by Evelyn James, Dauphin, PA, Genealogy of Hunsinger, Gerould, Beebe and Wilsey, by Carol Brotzman, given by her daughter Amanda Kingsbury, Gouverneur, NY, Elaborate Estey Pump Organ originally came to Bradford County from Vermont on a wagon pulled by a horse and used in the Orwell church for many years, circa 1865, given by Robert and Penny Cragle, Rome, PA, Bouse family Bible and memorabilia, given by Peggy Haskell, Towanda, Collection of photographs and diplomas for the Ward family, given by Edith Ward Puyans, Sunny Isles, Florida, The Endless Mountains Board Game, given by Sheila and Michael Boyek, Towanda, Smith Corona Typewriter, circa 1965, given by Donna Brown, Towanda, Classic Cars Album, given by Ed Krauss, Towanda, Towanda Iron Manufacturing Shares Certificate and “Directions for Cookery”, given by Elizabeth McKean, Brooktondale, NY, WWI uniform and memorabilia for Walter Hewitt, Millerton, given by Nancy DeWitt Denniston, Lee’s Summit, Maryland, “Boyle, Fitzgerald, Foley and Lackey Families”, by Anne Holland, given by her sister Kathleen Childress, Amherst, MA, Bouse and Webster memorabilia, given by Richard Webster, West Chester, PA. Cowen Genealogy, given by Anita Delaney, Palo Alto, California, Edward Rice WWI photo and discharge papers, given by Millie Hollenback, Towanda, WWII cookbook and ration book, given by Edna Pearl Fox, Towanda.
