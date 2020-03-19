CHEMUNG — Chemung Town Supervisor George Richter announced Wednesday that the town offices would be closed to the public until April 1 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“Effective today, due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the Town of Chemung offices are closed to the public for daily business. However, there will be a clerk in the office Monday-Thursday from noon to 3 p.m. for the sole purpose of collecting property tax payments,” the press release said.
“This temporary status will remain in place until April 1. Please, attempt to conduct any other business with the Town via telephone or email. The Town highway crew remains on duty in both Chemung and Ashland. We apologize for this necessary inconvenience,” the press release concluded.
