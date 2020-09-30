A Canton man has died following a police pursuit in Tioga County Saturday night.
Levi J. Cole, 25, of Canton was killed when his motorcycle allegedly veered off the road and into a tree during the police pursuit.
According to Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield, State Police officers were contacted by the Bradford County Communications Center at approximately 7:17 p.m. on Saturday night and were asked to assist Troy Borough Police Department in pursuit of a black 2013 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed.
Police records state that the pursuit extended into Rutland Township, Tioga County and that Cole lost control of the motorcycle, which went off the roadway and struck a tree on Kittle Road approximately 1/10th of a mile east of Tears Road.
Cole was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to police records.
Police records list the primary violation against Cole as violation of maximum speed limits. Police documents state that Pennsylvania State Police were not involved in the pursuit and that the investigation of the incident is still ongoing.
