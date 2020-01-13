VAN ETTEN — At the recent Van Etten Town Board meeting, it was announced that the water district is slated to expand just one-tenth of a mile this spring to include another parcel, and measures will be taken this year to increase efficiency and monitoring of that system.
“Last fall, the Finger Lakes Developmental Home on Langford Creek Road had come to us, asking to be put on the water system,” explained Heather Gable, of the water district board. “Since they’ve been around, they’ve had a copper pipe running to a well up over a hill. So, they’d like to be on public water.”
“They are going to be covering the cost of the extension, so there won’t be any cost increase to water district customers,” said Gable.
The more parcels in the district, the less individual property owners will have to pay toward the annual debt service payment for the water system, which amounts to $80,100.
Gable also explained that the water board will meet in February to discuss unifying the water district with one rate, as the former village had set two separate rates within the district.
A referendum vote on the matter will likely occur in November, she said.
Additionally, it was noted that the town received a $9,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development in order to fund a sustainability assessment of the water district and its operations.
“We’re going to look at asset management, operational efficiency and management considerations,” said Gable. “They will give us access to a web-based mapping system to follow the water system, and we’ll be able to take an audit and inventory of all water system equipment, how it’s going to age out and when it should be replaced according to a certain timeline.”
“That will be better for us to look into our budget to be able to project (costs),” Gable continued.
“We expect to work with Rural Water again in August to look at our (water) rates and see where we’re at,” she said. “(The rates are) something that’s probably going to change on a yearly basis.”
In other municipal business, the town board and Highway Superintendent Tim Grippo discussed the need for additional equipment.
While Grippo had originally sought to discuss the purchase of a new truck, Councilman Harold Shoemaker noted that the town had taken on additional costs with moving to the new municipal office building, and that it would perhaps be prudent to wait on that particular purchase.
Grippo agreed, but did remind the board that the town’s roller is on its last leg.
Board members agreed that it should be replaced, and authorized Grippo to seek bids for the roller, which is estimated to cost around $60,000.
Additionally, the board also authorized Grippo to investigate the purchase of a new trailer to haul the roller, while noting that the trailer could be very useful for other municipal needs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.