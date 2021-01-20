ATHENS — An Athens Area High School student has died after a two-car accident on Wednesday morning.
According to Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman, 17-year-old Jordan Christian Garris was pronounced dead at 9:28 a.m. on Wednesday after a two-car crash on Route 220 in Ulster Township.
The cause of death is “multiple blunt force traumatic injuries” and the manner of death is accidental, according to Carman.
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the accident occurred at approximately 8:42 a.m. on Route 220 just north of Millionaire Lane in Ulster Township.
Garris’ Mazda was traveling south in the southbound lane of Route 220 when he lost control while “traveling at a high rate of speed,” according to police.
Police said the victim’s vehicle crossed over the double yellow line into the northbound lane and was struck by the front end of a Ford F250.
The driver of the Ford truck was transported to Robert Packer Hospital for “suspected minor injuries.”
Police said that both drivers were wearing their lap and shoulder seat belts at the time of the accident.
Routine toxicology studies are being performed as required by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the accident is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police.
Athens Superintendent Craig Stage expressed his sadness in a message to the Athens Area School District community on Wednesday.
“It is with extreme sadness that I share with you all that one of our students passed away today. Our deepest condolences and thoughts go out to the family and friends of this student,” Stage wrote.
The superintendent noted that the district will have counselors available for any members of the student body or staff.
“During this time, as the entire staff and student body begin to process this tragic news, we have a team of crisis and support counselors on site and available should any student or staff member need to talk,” Stage said.
“Coping with the loss (of a) classmate/friend can be challenging for students. If you are at home and you notice that your child is still having difficulty with this loss, we encourage you to discuss their thoughts and feelings to help them work through their grief or concerns. Additionally, should you feel like you or your child need assistance know that there are many resources available to you and your child,” he added.
The school district’s counselors and other staff members are available during the school day to work with any child who is struggling, according to Stage.
Stage also pointed to some additional resources for students and their families to use:
- Safe 2 Say: 844-723-2729
- Bradford County Crisis: 570-265-1760 or 800-588-1828
- Northern Tier Counseling: 570-265-0100
- Concern Crisis (Mental Health): 877-724-7142 or 570-268-3073 (After hours 800-332-6718)
- Youth Crisis Helpline: 800-448-4663
- Warmline (Mental Health) Helpline: 570-637-5964
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.