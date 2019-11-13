NICHOLS — Following final approval by the town board on Wednesday, Nichols residents can look forward to a 3.5 percent reduction in their property taxes next year.
That rate will drop from $6.75 per $1,000 of assessed value to $6.52 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Anticipated expenses for next year’s spending plan reflect an increase of roughly a half million dollars, to $3.2 million.
General fund revenues are expected to increase by roughly $107,000, to $1,608,506.
Of that figure, Tioga Downs gaming tax revenue accounts for $1.2 million.
Town officials have expressed gratitude for Tioga Downs, as the revenue received by the municipality has facilitated road repairs and equipment purchases not otherwise possible.
“The final budget is identical to our preliminary budget,” said Town Supervisor Kevin Engelbert, who noted that the tax rates in the preliminary budget reflected that of previous years.
The Times story on the preliminary budget reflected those incorrect tax rates.
In other town business, Engelbert noted that the new highway garage is “basically done” and employees will be moving equipment in soon.
Additionally, board members voted unanimously to cancel the next meeting, slated for Nov. 27.
