Tioga County now has 121 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, according to Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey.
The county was one of several in New York’s Southern Tier that were given the go-ahead to begin reopening by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
According to Saurbrey, two thirds of COVID-19 cases in Tioga County are tied to nursing homes.
Elderwood Assisted Living facility in Waverly has been the source of 19 of the 20 total deaths related to coronavirus in the county.
The number of recoveries has increased in recent days, as it is now at 47, including several at Elderwood.
Additionally, 104 people are in mandatory quarantine.
In Chemung County there have been 106 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, with three related deaths.
Over half of the cases (74) have resulted in recoveries, and one person is hospitalized.
Over 355,000 people in New York state have tested positive for COVID-19, and over 27,000 have died.
In Pennsylvania, the number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County is 41, as there was no increase on Friday according to the State Department of Health.
Sayre has the most cases in the county, where 18 have been recorded.
Two people have died due to coronavirus complications.
The state has seen nearly 61,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, and over 4,200 people have died.
