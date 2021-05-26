SPENCER — In the May meeting of the Spencer Town Board, Supervisor Allen Fulkerson informed the board that HUNT Engineering filed a preliminary application for two bridges for the Bridge New York grant. Plans and estimates included bridges on Fisher Settlement Road and Emery Road.
The proposed cost for the two bridges totaled around 3.3 million dollars. If accepted, the bridges would be funded 80% by the federal government and 15% by the state government, leaving 5% to be covered by the local government.
HUNT Engineering said that they will submit a preliminary application for the three culverts on Railroad Ave., Washburn Road, and Hulbert Hollow Road by the end of June. The total cost related to Supervisor Fulkerson for the two bridges and the three culverts totaled around $7.6 million. Fulkerson did assure the board that HUNT estimated on the high end for expenses on all the projects.
The legalization of marijuana arose as a new topic of consideration for the town board. While the use of marijuana has been legalized in New York, the legalizing or prohibiting of the sale of marijuana is an issue on which local governments will decide. Rejecting the sale of marijuana would prevent dispensaries from selling marijuana in the municipality. Accepting the sale of marijuana would enable the town to receive tax revenues from the sale of marijuana in the county.
Fulkerson mentioned that the Council of Governments meetings he has attended have left him with the impression that the other attending municipal heads are opposed to selling marijuana. The board in general approached the approval of the sale of marijuana with hesitation. However, some members voiced the idea that prohibiting the sale will not stop the use or illegal sale of marijuana in the town and may just cut off the town from a potential source of revenue. Ultimately not arriving at a decision, the board decided to table the discussion and pursue looking into hearing residents’ opinions on the matter.
Due to town residents’ difficulty in contacting the town’s assessor Michael Maxwell, the town board had requested him to establish set hours each month when he would be available in person at the town hall. After a few months with no response to the request for regular hours, the board agreed to contact him again with an idea that his position may be under consideration for the next term.
The board opened bids for mowing of the cemeteries and for gravel for the highway department. The only mowing bid received, from Scenic Landscape, was accepted. The board accepted bids from both Robinson Sand & Gravel and Angelo’s Sand & Gravel. These two companies have provided gravel to the town in the past depending on which one was convenient at the time.
