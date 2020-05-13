The Morning Times will begin a phased return to normal printing schedules starting next week. Beginning Monday, we will deliver a complete print edition four days per week, while also producing a complete replica E-edition six days a week as always.
Our normal print editions will now be produced, delivered and available on newsstands on Monday, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Subscribers will have all-access to our complete online E-edition these four days and on Tuesdays and Thursdays. As businesses in Pennsylvania and New York transition from a limited “yellow” re-opening phase toward a more complete “green” phase, we look forward adding back a fifth print publishing day as soon as possible.
We cannot overstate our appreciation for the patience and understanding of our customers as we, too, navigate these uncharted waters and the devastating economic standstill over the past 6-8 weeks in Pennsylvania, New York and our entire country. We are hopeful and committed to doing our small part to bring life in the greater Valley area back to some semblance of normal. Or more accurately, a new normal.
During the third week of March, the COVID-19 pandemic brought business and social contact to a virtual halt. Our readers and subscribers have needed and wanted our local information more than ever during this time; our online traffic statistics bear this out with double- and triple-digit increases. But like many businesses, and almost all newspapers across the country, the Morning Times had no choice but to curtail normal print and delivery, with a printed newspaper being produced just two days per week — on Wednesdays and Saturdays — as advertising revenue evaporated.
Since then, we have continued to produce a complete newspaper six days a week as usual thanks to a complement of very dedicated staff members, but only the online E-edition of the paper has been available on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. That situation will begin to change next week for the vast majority of our readers who prefer and enjoy good, old-fashioned newspapers in their hands.
As always, our valued subscribers have continued to have all-access to our print and online products, and this will continue to be the case. But for the sake of our subscribers and our advertisers who are beginning to reopen, we are pleased to be returning to four, and eventually five days of printed papers each week. Whether we ultimately return to six print days per week will be determined over the next few months as we assess the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local business landscape.
In any event, we remain hopeful, positive and excited about a slow-but-sure return to a new normal.
— Kelly Luvison, Publisher
