Chemung County reported five new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing its total to 172.
Eight cases are currently active, and the county has reported 161 recoveries.
Three people in Chemung County have died due to complications of the coronavirus.
In Tioga County, the number of COVID-19 cases remained at 222, according to a press release from Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey.
Four cases are currently active, and 61 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Tioga County has also reported 193 recoveries from coronavirus and the death toll remains at 25.
Over 440,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, and over 32,000 have died.
In Pennsylvania, the number of confirmed positive coronavirus cases in Bradford County remained at 92 on Tuesday.
The county has also reported seven probable cases.
Over a third of the cases are in the Sayre Zip Code (18840), where the 38 cases are the most in the county.
There are also eight cases in Athens and five in Ulster.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Nearly 131,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19 and almost 7,700 have died due to complications of the virus.
