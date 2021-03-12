TOWANDA — In January, Bradford County Commissioners ratified an agreement with SAM Inc. to evaluate the county’s Children and Youth Services program to see if improvements could be made

On Thursday, commissioners voted to move forward with the process and accept proposals from companies interested in managing the service, with a March 22 deadline.

According to Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller, the goal is to find a management service that can “bring more things to the table as far as resources, as far as training, recruitment and retention, and support services for the employees and the families that they interact with,” although he didn’t elaborate on any specific areas that might have needed improvement in the past.

Miller added that outside management will ensure that the county provides an adequate service to those served by it.

Commissioners expect SAM Inc. to be one of the candidates that submits a proposal.

