TOWANDA — In January, Bradford County Commissioners ratified an agreement with SAM Inc. to evaluate the county’s Children and Youth Services program to see if improvements could be made
On Thursday, commissioners voted to move forward with the process and accept proposals from companies interested in managing the service, with a March 22 deadline.
According to Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller, the goal is to find a management service that can “bring more things to the table as far as resources, as far as training, recruitment and retention, and support services for the employees and the families that they interact with,” although he didn’t elaborate on any specific areas that might have needed improvement in the past.
Miller added that outside management will ensure that the county provides an adequate service to those served by it.
Commissioners expect SAM Inc. to be one of the candidates that submits a proposal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.